Belarusian airlines will not be able to carry out transit flights over Ukraine as well.

Ukraine's government has approved a ban on the use of Ukrainian airspace by Belarusian aircraft.

The Cabinet issued a corresponding protocol order to the Infrastructure Ministry and State Enterprise UkSATSE at a special meeting, the RBC Ukraine news agency reported with reference to its own sources in the government.

"They have been ordered to impose a ban from 00:00 Kyiv time on May 29 on the use of Ukrainian airspace by aircraft registered in the Republic of Belarus," a source said.

This means that Belarusian planes will be unable to land at Ukrainian airports and carry out transit flights over Ukraine.

The Cabinet also instructed the Infrastructure and Foreign Ministries, as well as UkSATSE to inform the Belarusian side about its decision.

Read alsoBelarus' Belavia cancels flights to eight countries

Halt to air traffic with Belarus

On May 26, Ukraine halted flights with Belarus.

Restrictions on flights in Belarusian airspace were also introduced by the European Union after a forced landing of a Ryanair plane with opposition activist Roman Protasevich and his subsequent arrest at Minsk airport.

Translation: Akulenko Olena