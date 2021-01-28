Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
The Cabinet of Ministers must submit its proposals within a month to increase the cost of paying subsidies, which are provided for in the state budget for 2021.
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
Author: UNIAN