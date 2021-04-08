Bonds are issued by Romania's Ministry of Public Finance.

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) says it has accepted for circulation in Ukraine Romanian government bonds (ISIN US77586TAD81).

That is according to the regulator's resolution of April 6 published on its website.

This refers to securities issued by Romania's Ministry of Public Finance.

Read alsoFinance Ministry borrows almost US$189 mln on domestic marketThe resolution has been approved based on a statement by the National Depository of Ukraine.

Background

In December 2020, the NSSMC admitted shares of six American tech giants, including Facebook Inc., Tesla Inc., Netflix Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Visa Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., to circulation in the country.

