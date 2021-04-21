Funds were raised through the sale of four packages of securities.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry borrowed UAH 4.593 billion, or US$164.085 million, for the national budget at the latest weekly auction to place government domestic loan bonds held on April 20.

Funds in hryvnias were raised through the sale of four packages of securities worth UAH 33.03 million (US$1.179 million), UAH 4.405 billion (US$157,369 million), UAH 2.59 billion (US$92.528 million), and UAH 151.51 million (US$5.394 million), with 70-, 322-, 581-, and 2,226-day maturity periods, and a weighted average yield of 8.50%, 11.15%, 11.30%, and 12.75% per annum, respectively, the ministry said on its website.

The Finance Ministry in 2020 raised UAH 258.8 billion (US$9.3 billion) to the national budget, as well as US$3.9 billion and EUR 845 million.

On April 13, the ministry raised UAH 1.59 billion.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko