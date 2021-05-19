It will be an advisory body.

The Cabinet of Ministers has created the Council for the Development of the Creative Economy and approved its regulations.

The decision was taken at a meeting on May 19, 2021.

As stated in the explanatory note to the adopted resolution, this council will be an advisory body under the government.

The official composition of the council should be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, but it is already noted that the body will have two co-chairs – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

Council for Development of Creative Economy

In March 2021, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko announced that a Council for the Development of the Creative Economy would be created under the Cabinet.

In February, the Cabinet approved an action plan to support the cultural sector, protect a cultural heritage, and develop creative industries and tourism.

According to ex-Minister of Economy Tymofiy Milovanov, Ukraine's creative industries generate 30% of all exports of Ukrainian services, as well as 3.9% of the country's total gross value added.

Translation: Akulenko Olena