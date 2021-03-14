The road will connect Krakovets, Brody and Rivne.

The first highway will be built on concession terms in Ukraine soon.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dmytro Shmyhal on Facebook on Sunday, March 14.

The road will connect Krakovets, Brody (both are in Lviv region), and Rivne, he said.

"Not a single highway has been built in Ukraine over 30 years. We're going to change it," Shmyhal said.

"This week, the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has signed a memorandum that will allow the State Agency to announce an open tender soon to select a private investor for the implementation of the first highway on concession terms in Ukraine," he said.

The prime minister noted that Ukravtodor would also hold an open international tender within the framework of cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the construction of a Lviv northern bypass section. Together with the Krakovets-Brody-Rivne road, they form a transport corridor with the European Union.

"This is just one of many projects that we plan to implement within the framework of public-private partnership. After all, this mechanism allows us to more actively raise investment in the development of modern and high-quality infrastructure in Ukraine," he said.

Reporting by UNIAN