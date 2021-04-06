Ukraine will continue agri-exports to Qatar, the president says.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his official visit to Qatar to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral agenda, cooperation within international organizations and current international and regional issues," the Ukrainian President's Office said in a statement on April 5.

Read alsoUkraine, Qatar sign oil and gas memorandumThe top officials stressed the importance of maintaining high dynamics of political dialogue, the need to step up bilateral trade and further intensify investment cooperation. The parties paid special attention to the prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy, food security, and infrastructure, as well as military and technical cooperation, focusing on specific joint projects that are already underway.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine would continue to export agricultural products to Qatar.

"Ukraine considers the State of Qatar as one of the key partners in the Gulf region and has every opportunity to fully ensure Qatar's food security," he said.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of attracting investments from Qatar in the development of infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, including the construction of roads and bridges. In particular, Zelensky told the Emir of the State of Qatar about the implementation of the Great Construction project in Ukraine.

"I hope that Qatari companies will join the Great Construction projects this year," he said.

The importance of expanding the projects related to Ukrainian ports concession was also emphasized.

In terms of the energy sector, the parties discussed the prospects of building an LNG terminal and diversifying energy sources.

In turn, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the Qatari side's willingness to further develop the full range of mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukraine.

The two leaders also spoke about counteracting the spread of the coronavirus and minimizing its negative effects.

Zelensky thanked the Emir of the State of Qatar for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine in 2020 to combat COVID-19. The parties agreed on further cooperation in this regard.

The Ukrainian head of state also invited the Emir of Qatar to visit Ukraine at his earliest convenience.

Background

In an interview with Qatari media, Zelensky said that Ukraine views Qatar as one of its key partners in the Gulf region and the Arab world as a whole.

Translation: Olena Kotova