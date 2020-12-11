The crop is yet to be harvested in the most productive northern regions.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has revised downward its forecast for the corn yield in Ukraine in December 2020 against November 2020 by 1 million tonnes, to 29.5 million tonnes, worsening the forecast for exports by 1.5 million tonnes, to 24 million tonnes.

That is according to the USDA's December report.

Read alsoSeeds imports down by 25% in Jan-Sep 2020 due to pandemic"Harvest is about 94% complete as of the end of November. The areas still to harvest are the higher-yielding northern regions," the report said.

"Ukraine corn production for 2020/21 is estimated at 29.5 million metric tonnes, up 4% from last month, but down 18% from last year. Yield is estimated at 5.46 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up 4% from last month but down 24% from last year. Harvested area is estimated at 5.4 million hectares, unchanged from last month but up 8% from last year," the USDA said.

Background

The Ministry for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture revised downward the forecast for grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 by 3 million tonnes, to 65 million tonnes.

The yield of oilseeds is projected at 20 million tonnes.

