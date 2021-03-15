As of March 15, the number of individual entrepreneurs in the warehouse sector decreased by 10.44%.

OpenDataBot, a business data registration monitoring service, says the largest number of individual entrepreneurs have been affected since the onset of the coronavirus-related quarantine in the warehouse sector (10,928 had to shut down), wholesale trade (5,668), and in the field of radio and television (2,689).

Read alsoAlmost every second entrepreneur expects business climate to worsen in Ukraine – pollAs of March 15, the number of individual entrepreneurs in the warehouse sector decreased by 10.44% from the beginning of 2020, that of such entrepreneurs in the wholesale trade by 4.95%, and in the field of radio and television by 13.15%, OpenDataBot's press service said on its website on March 15.

At the same time, individual entrepreneurs involved in software development opened their businesses most actively during the lockdown, that is 30,025. They are followed by those engaged in information services (6,338), and entrepreneurs involved in other individual services (5,438).

Respectively, as of March 15, the number of individual entrepreneurs in the field of software development increased by 20.1% from the beginning of 2020, in the field of information services their number grew by 18.71%, and in the field of rendering other individual services by 6.15%.

The sphere of postal and courier activities showed the highest dynamics in the number of new individual entrepreneurs, which grew 4.5 times over the year, up to 2,750 such entrepreneurs.

What is more, cafes and restaurants, as of March 15, returned to the indicators of cash turnover posted at the beginning of last year.

Background

Earlier, OpenDataBot reported that females accounted for almost 50% of all individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine, while their share was growing annually.

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture predicts an increase in the country's gross domestic product by 4.6% in 2021.

Reporting by UNIAN