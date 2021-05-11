The effort aims to help the country strengthen COVID-19 response.

The World Bank has approved a new $90 million project to scale-up Ukraine's health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project, Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination, will support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination to priority groups among the population and strengthen the capacity of Ukraine's health care sector to prevent, detect, and respond to the impacts of the pandemic, WB press service reports.

The project aims to help the country to procure COVID-19 vaccines and improve the infrastructure for vaccine storage and logistics, which includes organizing service delivery, cost reimbursement for vaccine providers, expanding testing capacity, strengthening the IT system, and carrying out a vaccination public awareness campaign.

Read alsoStepanov: Domestic COVID-19 certificates to allow Ukrainians to travel without restrictionsThe project will provide reimbursement of expenditures for vaccination of about 10 million people and ensure that vaccines are administered effectively to priority population groups as defined by Ukraine’s National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Roadmap.

"This new loan will help Ukraine with purchasing and deployment of vaccines, including through, but not limited to, the COVAX global initiative. Ukraine has already started vaccinating priority population groups, but the critical objective at this stage is to accelerate the pace of vaccination, while keeping a focus on people with a high risk of getting infected and those most likely to develop COVID-related complications," said Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe.

