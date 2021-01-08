The move will improve the club's financial income in difficult times of the corona crisis.

European professional soccer team ranked No. 1 in the Ukrainian Premier League, Dynamo Kyiv has engaged Moonwalk, a blockchain company enabling brands to create their own digital economies, to build the first-of-its-kind sports ecosystem centered around the fan community.

That is according to Business Wire.

"We're thrilled at the opportunity to offer our fans these tremendous benefits that create increased engagement in our games while also improving how we monetize these experiences throughout the year,” owner of Dynamo Kyiv Ihor Surkis said.

Through this collaboration, fans will be able to access unique and exclusive experiences by earning digital tokens for 'social actions' they take. To spend these tokens, fans will be able to pay for the opportunity to access merchandise drops or join VIP events, purchase discounted goods throughout the stadium, or pay for digital collectibles only available for holders of the digital tokens on Dynamo Kyiv's digital marketplace.

Dynamo is the first football club in Ukraine that will create its own cryptocurrency.

Author: UNIAN