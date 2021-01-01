The national currency against the dollar remained at the level of the previous day.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for Monday, January 4, 2021, at UAH 28.27 per U.S. dollar, thus, the national currency against the dollar remained at the level of the previous day.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 34.74 per euro – the hryvnia against the euro remained at the level of the previous day, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for January 4:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,827.46 (UAH 2,827.46 as of December 31);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,473.96 (UAH 3,473.96 as of December 31).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on December 31, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 28.30/28.33 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 34.78/34.81.

Forex rate for December 31

The National Bank set the official forex rate for December 31 at UAH 28.27 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaken by one kopiyka.

