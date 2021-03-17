EU has set tariff quotas for 36 types of Ukrainian goods.

Ukraine has fully exhausted the annual quotas for duty-free supplies of grape and apple juice (annual volume of 20,000 tonnes), honey (6,000 tonnes), and processed tomatoes (10,000 tonnes) to the EU countries within the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.

That's according to RFE/RL referring to data provided by the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture.

Annual quotas for barley groats and flour (7,800 tonnes) were used by 83%; corn, corn flour and granules (650,000 tonnes) – by 74%; sugar (just over 20,000 tonnes) – by 45%, starch (10,000 tonnes) – by 34%; processed products from cereals (2,000 tonnes) – by 30%, poultry meat and semi-finished products from poultry meat (70,000 tonnes of the basic quota, 20,000 tonnes of the additional one) – by 25% and 4%, respectively; eggs and albumin (3,000 tonnes of the basic quota and 3,000 tonnes of the additional one) – by 25% and 0%, respectively.

The annual quotas for oats (4,000 tonnes) have been less exhausted by just 21%; garlic (500 tonnes) – by 16%; soft wheat, wheat flour and granules (1 million tons) – by 13%; bran, waste and residues (22,000 tonnes) – by 10%; processed milk products (2,000 tonnes) – by 5%, malt and starch processing products (2,000 tonnes) – by 4%; and processed sugar products (3,000 tonnes) – by 3%.

Read alsoExport price of Ukrainian sunflower oil hits four-year highQuotas for butter and dairy spreads (3,000 tonnes) were used up by 2% or below; as well as barley, barley flour and granules (350,000 tonnes); processed starch (2,000 tonnes); ethanol (100,000 tonnes); other sugar products (20,000 tonnes); food products (2,000 tonnes); sugar syrups (2,000 tonnes) and mushrooms.

Quotas for malt and wheat gluten (7,000 tonnes) have not been used at all, as well as those for processed milk cream products (500 tonnes); milk, cream, condensed milk and yoghurts (10,000 tonnes); cigars and cigarettes (2,500 tonnes); and processed oil products (250 tonnes).

The Ministry for Development of Economy has no data on the exhaustion of annual quotas for lamb, beef and pork meat, since it has no access to the market.

The EU has set tariff quotas for 36 types of goods from Ukraine. The Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and the EU entered into force on January 1, 2016.

Increase in tariff quotas

In 2020, the European Union expanded quotas for the import of Ukrainian livestock products: chicken – from 19,200 tonnes to 20,000 tonnes, eggs – from 2,700 tonnes to 3,000 tonnes.

Reporting by UNIAN