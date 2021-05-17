This year, 50% of entrepreneurs opened their business online, against last year's 5%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has carried out a "digital revolution" by moving a number of public services online.

The president spoke at the Diia Summit 2.0 in the framework of the all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Digitization" in Kyiv Monday, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"We have already made a digital revolution. Previously, in order to obtain a number of permits, one would have to pay bribes, but now all people have to pay is for the internet. Previously, there would be a dozen offices, now there's one site. Previously, it would be 50 certificates obtained in queues, but now it's three or four clicks in a smartphone, previously it would be weeks and months, now it's 10 or 20 minutes to register as a private entrepreneur or register an LLC online," Zelensky said.

According to the head of state, 50% of Ukrainian entrepreneurs registered through online instruments, against last year's 5%.

Read alsoZelensky takes part in UA30 Cybercenter presentation"This is very cool, and I congratulate everyone on this," the head of state emphasized.

"We are the world's first country where digital passports have the same legal force as paperback ones. A number of documents in a smartphone, the ability to register a newborn baby via a smartphone, the ability to change the place of residence registration via a smartphone ... in general, dozens of online services have been launched. Today more than 10 million citizens of Ukraine use the portal and the Diia application," the president said.

Zelensky also recalled that an assistance service was developed citizens during quarantine, which can be applied for in "a few minutes and a few clicks."

"More than 800,000 of our entrepreneurs have already tested it out," the president added.

Read alsoUkraine becomes world's first country to equate e-passports to regular IDsAs UNIAN reported earlier, in October 2020, the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented an updated mobile application for digitized documents, Diia 2.0.

The updated version contains the following documents: a child's birth certificate, a certificate of an internally displaced person, and a digital tax ID, that's in addition to digital national passport and passport for foreign travel , student ID, driver's license, car registration certificate and insurance that were part of the older version.

The government has identified the digitization of the country as one of its main tasks, assigning a key role to the Diia portal as a platform for interaction between citizens and state authorities.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko