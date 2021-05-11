Three bond packages have been placed.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry borrowed UAH 1.427 billion, or US$51.595 million, to the national budget at the latest weekly auction to place government domestic loan bonds held on May 11.

Funds were raised due to the placement of three hryvnia-denominated packages, the ministry's press service reported.

Packages in hryvnias were sold for UAH 480.11 million ($17.359 million), UAH 496.16 million ($17.939 million), and UAH 451.28 million ($16.317 million), maturing in 168, 448, and 1,106 days, respectively, with an average yield of 9%, 11.2%, and 12.3%.

Background

The Finance Ministry in 2020 raised UAH 258.8 billion (US$9.3 billion), as well as US$3.9 billion and EUR 845 million.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko