During her visit, President Renaud-Basso will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as well as other government and business leaders.

In her first official, in-person visit to a country where the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invests, President Odile Renaud-Basso will travel to Ukraine on March 22-23 for high-level meetings.

During her visit, President Renaud-Basso will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as well as other government and business leaders, as reported by the EBRD's press service.

Read alsoZelensky thanks EBRD head for loan for road repairs"Her discussions will focus on the reforms needed to unlock investment by the EBRD and other investors, as well as the post-COVID-19 recovery," reads the report.

In Kyiv, President Renaud-Basso will also speak at the virtual launch of the National Economic Strategy for Ukraine 2030.

EBRD

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Ukraine and to date has committed more than EUR 14.6 billion in over 480 projects to the country.

Reporting by UNIAN