The National Economic Strategy until 2030, recently approved by government, provides for increasing the share of renewables in Ukraine's energy balance from about 8% to 25%.
That's according to the text of the Strategy posted on the government portal.
The government aims to improve energy efficiency of the economy and ensure that the energy sector become eco-friendly.
In particular, this is about decreasing the carbon footprint, raising US$10 billion worth of investment in renewables, and lowering the share of coal generation.
In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers believes that the strategy aims to reach a 25% share of renewable generation in total electricity production.
Background
The State Statistics Service said by the end of 2020, the share of HPP generation amounted to 5.4% in the total energy balance.
Solar and wind generation stood at about 2.7% of all power.