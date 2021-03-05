By the end of 2020, solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants generated about 8% of the country's power.

The National Economic Strategy until 2030, recently approved by government, provides for increasing the share of renewables in Ukraine's energy balance from about 8% to 25%.

That's according to the text of the Strategy posted on the government portal.

The government aims to improve energy efficiency of the economy and ensure that the energy sector become eco-friendly.

In particular, this is about decreasing the carbon footprint, raising US$10 billion worth of investment in renewables, and lowering the share of coal generation.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers believes that the strategy aims to reach a 25% share of renewable generation in total electricity production.

Background

The State Statistics Service said by the end of 2020, the share of HPP generation amounted to 5.4% in the total energy balance.

Solar and wind generation stood at about 2.7% of all power.

Reporting by UNIAN