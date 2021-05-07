Inflation in the first four months of 2021 was 4.8%.

Consumer inflation in Ukraine in April 2021 compared to April 2020 was 8.4%, slowing from 8.5% in March 2021.

Inflation in the consumer market in April 2021 compared to March 2021 was 0.7% versus 1.7% in March 2021 compared to February 2021, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine said on its website.

Inflation in January-April 2021 was 4.8%.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 8.4% in April 2021 compared to April 2020.

Prices of eggs, sugar, sunflower oil, bread grew most (by 13.2-90%). Prices of pasta, poultry, fish and fish products, beef, processed cereal products, butter, dairy products rose by 4.8-7.3%. At the same time, vegetables fell in price by 12%.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 3.2%.

An increase in rates (tariffs) on housing, the supply of water, electricity, natural gas and other fuels by 26.5% was mainly due to a rise in prices for natural gas by 89.9% and electricity by 36.6%.

Transportation fares increased by 9.2% primarily due to a rise in prices of fuel and lubricants by 24.3% and rates on passenger transportation by rail by 6.1%. Also, rates on transportation by road rose by 5.2%.

