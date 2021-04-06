Since the beginning of the season, grain exports stood at 35.79 million tonnes.

Ukrainian agrarians exported 14.6 million tonnes of wheat from the beginning of the current marketing year, which began on July 1, 2020, to April 5, 2021, which accounted for 83% of the target.

That is according to a statement by Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, published on its website on April 5.

Farmers also shipped 16.5 million tonnes of maize abroad, that is 68% of the target, the report said.

Since the beginning of the season, grain exports stood at 35.79 million tonnes, accounting for 78% of the target at 45.7 million tonnes. It was 10.9 million tonnes down from the figure reported for the same period in the previous MY.

Flour exports over the period under review totaled 97.3 million tonnes, which was almost 66.7% down from the figure posted as of April 5, 2020.

Background

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture has revised upwards its forecast for grain exports from Ukraine in the current marketing year (MY, July 2020-June 2021) by 300,000 tonnes, to 45.7 million tonnes.

The ministry, along with the grain market players, have approved the wheat export cap for MY 2020/21 at 17.5 million tonnes, rye at 16,000 tonnes, and maize at at 24 million tonnes.

The grain harvest in 2020 totaled 65.4 million tonnes, which was almost 7 million tonnes down against 2019.

Translation: Olena Kotova