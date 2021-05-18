Since the beginning of the year, commercial catching of fish and seafood has exceeded 3,000 tonnes.

Ukraine boosted commercial fishing in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov by 1.5 times in the first four months of 2021.

This is reported by the State Fisheries Agency of Ukraine.

Read alsoUkraine intends to increase exports of fruit, meat, fish products to China

"Thus, in January-April, Ukrainian fishermen caught more than 1,127 tonnes of fish and seafood in the seas. In the same period in 2020, this figure was 773 tonnes," it said.

Since the beginning of the year, commercial catching of fish and seafood has exceeded 3,000 tonnes.

Over the period under review, 300 tonnes of fish and other aquatic animals was caught in the Black Sea, 827 tonnes in the Sea of Azov, 325 tonnes in the Danube River, 497 tonnes in the lower area of the Dniester River with an estuary and the Kuchurhan Reservoir, 434 tonnes in the Kakhovka Reservoir, and 254 tonnes in the Kremenchuk Reservoir.

"In January-April, most of all, the following aquatic biological resources were caught: 990 tonnes of silver crucian carp, 589 tonnes of sprat and common bleakfish, 349 tonnes of Pontic shad, 177 tonnes of bream, 113 tonnes of roach, and 112 tonnes of Azov turbot," the State Fisheries Agency said.

Commercial fishing in Ukraine: Dynamics

Since April 1, 2021, a ban on commercial fishing during the spawning period has been in effect in Ukraine.

In January-July 2020, Ukraine reduced the yield of fish to 10,430 tonnes, which was 32% less compared to the same period in 2019 (15,300 tonnes).

The catch of fish and aquatic biological resources in Ukraine in 2020 stood at 76,500 tonnes, which was 17% down on 2019.

Translation: Akulenko Olena