The consolidated production index declined by 4.2%.

Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture says the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in January-February 2021 dropped by 2.8%.

That is according to an economic activity overview posted on the ministry's website.

"Thus, in January-February 2021, the consolidated production index declined by 4.2%. Almost all types of economic activity, except for domestic trade, affected the dynamics of the index. As a result, the decline in GDP is estimated at 2.8%," the document said.

The easing of anti-epidemic restrictions with the transition to adaptive quarantine requirements in February after the January lockdown contributed to a partial recovery of certain economic entities' production activity.

"However, ups and downs in the [COVID-19] curve, producers' exhaustion over permanent quarantine measures, and unpredictability related to the introduction of new restrictions continue to restrain the development of key types of economic activity," the report said.

Background

Ukraine's GDP in January 2021 dropped by 2.6-2.8%, according to the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture.

Economic forecasts

The World Bank expects a moderate recovery in Ukraine's economy in 2021 with GDP growth projected at 3.8%.

The International Monetary Fund, after a 4% decline in the gross domestic product of Ukraine in 2020, predicted its growth in 2021 by 4%, to be followed by a slowdown to 3.4% in 2022.

On April 8, 2021, Oleh Ustenko, an adviser to the President of Ukraine on economic issues, said on a TV channel that the country's GDP growth in 2021 would exceed 4%.

Translation: Akulenko Olena, Dmytro Shvarts