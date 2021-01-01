From now on, all Ukrainians will have to pay for electricity at a fixed price of UAH 1.68 (US$0.06) per 1 kWh.

The reduced electricity tariff for households has been canceled from January 1, 2021.

The relevant decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers on December 28, 2020.

Electricity tariff for Ukrainians

In Ukraine, the price of electricity for households has remained unchanged since 2017, amounting to UAH 0.90 (US$0.03) per 1 kWh with a consumption of up to 100 kWh, and UAH 1.68 (US$0.06) per kWh over 100 kWh.

At the same time, for industrial consumers, electricity prices are formed based on market mechanisms and range from UAH 2.5 (US$0.09) to UAH 4 (US$0.14) per kWh.

On June 19, 2020, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) proposed that the National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo's tariffs be increased by four times from August.

On June 26, 2020, the NEURC tentatively approved a doubling of Ukrenergo's tariffs.

On August 26, 2020, the European Commission released a report, saying that electricity tariffs in Ukraine are one third higher than in Europe.

On December 18, 2020, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he did not agree with the fact that electricity tariffs for Ukrainian industrial consumers were among the highest in Europe. In his opinion, on the contrary, they are among the lowest.

