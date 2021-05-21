The relevant issue will be considered on May 26.

Ukraine's National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) intends to sever electricity imports from Belarus and Russia until October 1.

That's according to the regulator's website.

"In connection with the entry into force on May 15, 2021 of Law of Ukraine 'On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on certification of transmission system operators' No. 1396-IX of 15.04.2021, the Regulator was authorized to limit the available capacity distributed on a daily basis and monthly auctions for 2021, in terms of interstate crossings between Ukraine and countries that are not parties to the Energy Community," the report says.

At the same time, the Regulator pays considerable attention to the issue of ensuring safety of electricity supplies.

"In this context, the restriction of electricity imports from non-member states of the Energy Community (Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus) should be considered only in a set of measures aimed at ensuring security of electricity supply, in particular, in terms of compliance with the established schedules for the accumulation of coal by electricity producers to prepare for the autumn-winter period," reads the report.

The agreed positions in this regard were promptly developed by the Regulator together with Ukraine's Energy Ministry, NEC Ukrenergo, and electricity generating companies: SE NNEGC Energoatom, PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, PJSC Centerenergo, PJSC Donbasenergo, and DTEK Energo during two joint events.

As a result of the measures, the Regulator is submitting for its next meeting, which will take place on May 26, 2021, a draft Resolution "On the allocation of capacity of interstate crossings."

Read also"Hybrid warfare tool": Rada urging U.S. to stop Russia's Nord Stream 2The draft resolution, in particular, envisages temporarily limiting the available capacity allocated at daily and monthly auctions for 2021, in terms of interstate crossings between Ukraine and countries that are not parties to the Energy Community. At the same time, it is envisaged the introduction of mechanisms to control the accumulation of coal.

Electricity imports from Belarus and Russia

Ukraine in January 2021 resumed electricity imports from Belarus after almost a nine-month ban by the regulator.

On February 1, 2021, Ukraine resumed commercial electricity purchases from Russia due to power shortages during the winter peaks.

In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supported the restriction of electricity imports from Russia and Belarus and instructed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov to submit draft decisions.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko