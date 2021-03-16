Exports over the two months amounted to 58.9 million kWh.

Ukraine in January-February 2021 reduced electricity exports by 24 times, to 58.9 million kWh, year-on-year, the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"For the two months of 2021, electricity exports amounted to 58.9 million kWh, which is 1.38 billion kWh below the volume recorded in the first two months of 2020," the report says.

Background

In 2020, Ukraine reduced electricity exports by 26.5% against the previous year, to 4.75 billion kWh.

Read alsoShare of renewables in Ukraine's energy balance to rise up to 25%In January-February 2021 reduced foreign currency revenue from electricity exports by 73% year-over-year (y-o-y), to US$22.46 million.

Hungary accounted for 51% of the Ukrainian electricity sold abroad (US$11.4 million), while the share of Poland was about 26.8% (US$6 million) and that of Romania was 12.4% (US$2.7 million), according to Ukraine's State Customs Service.

Reporting by UNIAN