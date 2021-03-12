Law enforcers have established that the owners of Donetskoblgaz PJSC are foreign offshore companies with signs of fictitiousness, controlled by a Ukrainian citizen based in Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine launched a pre-trial probe into sabotage by officials of the Private Joint-Stock Company Donetskoblgaz, which led to the shutdown of 58 boiler houses across the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.

That's according to the SBU press center.

Read alsoUkraine set to lift regulations off prices for all energy resourcesLaw enforcement have established that the owners of PJSC Donetskoblgaz are foreign offshore companies with signs of fictitiousness, controlled by a citizen of Ukraine currently residing in Russia.

At the same time, the joint-stock company is one of the facilities designated as those of major national economic and defense importance.

Investigative actions are underway to bring to justice all perpetrators involved.

Background

On March 6, PJSC Donetskoblgaz wrote on its website that NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine had ceased gas supplies to the Donetskteplokommunenergo utility firm over the debts accumulated.

In turn, the Naftogaz Group called on Donetskoblgaz to stop violating the Memorandum of Understanding on the settlement of problematic issues in the field of centralized thermal energy and hot water supplies to citizens, take advantage of the experience of other regions, and resume gas supplies to Donetskteplokommunenergo and, accordingly, deliver central heating to consumers.

Naftogaz said that the local supplier throughout the heating season increased the debt for gas consumed and, in violation of Ukrainian legislation, failed to pay for its consumption. The state-owned company said this had led to the accumulation of debt at UAH 1.5 billion and the removal of the supplier from the registers of suppliers with specified obligations, as required by law.

In addition, NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine noted that Donetskteplokommunenergo is not the only thermal supplier that violates the law and fails to pay for gas.

Reporting by UNIAN