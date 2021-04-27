Brent crude was up 36 cents, or 0.6%, at $66.01 a barrel by 0334 GMT, after dropping 0.7% on Monday.

Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after falling in the previous session, but gains are likely to be capped amid growing concern about fuel demand in India, the world's third-biggest crude importer now slammed by spiralling new coronavirus cases.

Brent crude was up 36 cents, or 0.6%, at $66.01 a barrel by 0334 GMT, after dropping 0.7% on Monday. U.S. oil gained 36 cents, or 0.6%, to $62.27, having declined by 0.4% the previous session, as reported by Reuters.

The OPEC+ joint technical committee has maintained a forecast for growth in oil demand growth this year, but has concerns about the surging COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere, three sources from the producer group told Reuters.

