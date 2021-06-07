Brent crude futures for August fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.51 a barrel by 0519 GMT, after earlier hitting $72.27, their highest since May 2019.

Oil pulled back after hitting fresh multi-year highs on Monday, as investors awaited the outcome of this week's talks between Iran and world powers over a nuclear deal that is expected to boost crude supplies.

Brent crude futures for August fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.51 a barrel by 0519 GMT, after earlier hitting $72.27, their highest since May 2019. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July touched $70 for the first time since October 2018 but reversed course to be at $69.32 a barrel, down 30 cents, or 0.4%, as reported by Reuters.

Both contracts have risen for the past two weeks as fuel demand is rebounding in the United States and Europe after governments loosened COVID-19 restrictions ahead of summer travel.

Global oil demand is expected to exceed supplies in the second half despite a gradual easing of supply cuts by OPEC+ producers, analysts say.

A slowdown in talks between Iran and global powers in reviving a 2015 nuclear deal and a drop in U.S. rig count also supported oil prices.

Iran and global powers will enter a fifth round of talks on June 10 in Vienna that could include Washington lifting economic sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

Reporting by UNIAN