Southward transit via Ukraine is now carried out only for Moldovan consumers.

Ukraine from April 1 will no longer transmit gas to Romania since the required volumes are now being supplied via Russia's TurkStream 2 gas pipeline, says the chief of Ukraine's GTS operator.

"From April 1, gas supplies to Romania are fully provided by Bulgaria through TurkStream 2. Now, southward transit via Ukraine is carried out only for Moldovan consumers," CEO of LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon wrote on Facebook on April 4.

Read alsoNord Stream 2: Minor issues in construction could result in major disaster – Ukraine intelligenceMakogon recalled that Russia's Gazprom is gradually reducing the volumes of gas transit via Ukraine. Thus, following the launch of TurkStream 1 and 2, Ukraine's GTS has lost all positions in transmitting gas to Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria.

"If the extension of TurkStream through Bulgaria and Serbia is completed, Gazprom will transfer gas transit to Hungary, also via TurkStream 2. For Ukraine, this means extra losses of 10-12 billion cubic meters in transit annually," he said.

Makogon also stressed the importance of preventing the completion of Nord Stream 2 construction. In addition to transit revenue losses, gas transit is an important element of Ukraine's energy and military security.

Turkish Stream

Turkish Stream is a nearly 1,000 lm long gas pipeline running along the bottom of the Black Sea from Russia's Krasnodar Territory to Turkey, bypassing Ukraine. Its first string, whose construction was completed in April 2018, is intended to cover the Turkish market, while the second string is set to supply gas to Southern and Southeastern Europe. The capacity of each branch is 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which completely replaces the southern route of the Ukrainian GTS (30 bcm a year).

Nord Stream 2

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction and operation of two gas pipeline branches with a total throughput capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. It should connect Russia's Ust-Lug and Germany's Greifswald. This new pipeline bypassing Ukraine is to be built next to the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The construction of the pipeline was expected to be completed before the end of 2019.

Germany's coordinator for transatlantic relations calls for halt to Nord Stream 2The pipeline will be 1,220 km long. The project is being implemented by Russia's Gazprom in alliance with a number of European companies. Ukraine stands against the project as it will most likely strip the country of its gas transit country status, while potential annual revenue losses are estimated at US$3 billion. The project is also highly criticized by the U.S., Poland, and the Baltic States.

The United States is urging European allies and private companies to halt works on Nord Stream 2, and is preparing broader sanctions against the Russian project in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act 2021, which provides for new sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2.

On January 7, 2021, a fund was established in Germany to support the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project.

On January 13, 2021, the U.S. Department of State notified European companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 of the risk of imposing new sanctions.

On January 18, 2021, the United States warned allies in Europe about its intention to impose sanctions on the Russian ship Fortuna, which is engaged in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On February 22, 2021, the United States imposed new sanctions on the Russian FORTUNA vessel building Nord Stream 2.

As of February 23, 2021, eighteen European companies at once refused to partake in completing the construction of Nord Stream 2 over fears of U.S. sanctions.

On March 4, 2021, the construction of Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters was extended by late September.

