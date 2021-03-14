The project is not necessary for the EU's energy supplies.

Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans says that Europe does not need the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

He announced this in an interview with Germany's Tagesspiegel.

"We do not need Nord Stream 2. The Brussels authorities have always said that the project is not necessary for the EU's energy supply. But Nord Stream 2 exists. The EU Commission must ensure that Nord Stream 2 is used in accordance with EU rules. Russia doesn't like it. But these are EU rules," Timmermans said.

Nord Stream 2: What is known

Nord Stream 2 AG was founded by Russia's Gazprom. The project is financed by European companies – France's Engie, Austria's OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has already been completed by more than 90%.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and has repeatedly called on European allies and private companies to stop works related to the pipeline.

On January 7, 2021, a fund was established in Germany to back the completion of Nord Stream 2.

Eighteen companies have already given up participation in the project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline or are planning to do so over the threat of falling under sanctions.

On February 6, Nord Stream 2 AG announced the continuation of work to lay pipes for the gas pipeline.

Reporting by UNIAN