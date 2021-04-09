Ukraine paid an average price of US$209.65 per 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas imported in March 2021, which was 15.8% down from the figure reported in February 2021.

"The State Customs Service of Ukraine has calculated the average customs value of imported natural gas formed at customs clearance from March 1 to 31, 2021. It stood at UAH 5,820.60, or US$209.65 per 1,000 cubic meters," the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture said on its website on April 9 with reference to the customs service.