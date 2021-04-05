Ukraine seeks to see investment inflows from Qatar.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and Qatar Petroleum, Qatar's state-owned oil and gas company, have signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation.

That's according to the Energy Ministry's press service.

On the part of Ukraine, the document was signed by acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko, and on the part of Qatar – by Minister of State for Energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Read alsoUkraine loses gas transit to Romania over Russia's pipeIt is noted that the states intend to develop cooperation, in particular, in the areas of investment inflows from Qatar in exploring and producing gas in Ukraine, as well as gas supplies from Qatar.

"Cooperation in the oil and gas sector of Ukraine and Qatar is promising and important for our country. Qatar is one of the world's largest gas producers with valuable experience and significant financial resources to invest in gas exploration and production in Ukraine. An increase in own gas production, diversification of gas supply sources meets the interests of gas consumers in Ukraine and will contribute to sustainable economic development and strengthening of Ukraine's energy security," the press service quotes Vitrenko as saying.

The memorandum will be valid for three years. It can be automatically renewed for the same period.

Zelensky's visit to Qatar

On April 5, 2021, the Ukrainian delegation headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off the official visit in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

During the visit, Zelensky said, 13 documents were signed between Ukraine and Qatar, as well as two commercial contracts.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko