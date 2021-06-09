EU ambassadors prolong Crimea investment ban for another year / REUTERS
EU ambassadors have prolonged the investment ban on Crimea for another year.
This was announced by Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on Twitter.
"EU ambassadors have given [the] green light to prolong the EU's investment ban on Crimea for another year. Should be rubber-stamped in the coming days," he tweeted.
Background
- On May 31, 2021, Jozwiak said the EU would prolong the EU's Crimea investment ban on June 9.
- The EU Council adopted restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation in March 2014.
- The measures apply to EU persons and EU based companies. They are limited to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol.
- These measures include: an import ban on goods from Crimea and Sevastopol; restrictions on trade and investment related to certain economic sectors and infrastructure projects; a prohibition to supply tourism services in Crimea or Sevastopol; an export ban on certain goods and technologies.