EU ambassadors prolong Crimea investment ban for another year – journalist

The EU Council should approve the decision in the coming days.

EU ambassadors have prolonged the investment ban on Crimea for another year. This was announced by Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on Twitter. "EU ambassadors have given [the] green light to prolong the EU's investment ban on Crimea for another year. Should be rubber-stamped in the coming days," he tweeted. Background On May 31, 2021, Jozwiak said the EU would prolong the EU's Crimea investment ban on June 9.

The EU Council adopted restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation in March 2014.

The measures apply to EU persons and EU based companies. They are limited to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol.

These measures include: an import ban on goods from Crimea and Sevastopol; restrictions on trade and investment related to certain economic sectors and infrastructure projects; a prohibition to supply tourism services in Crimea or Sevastopol; an export ban on certain goods and technologies. Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila

