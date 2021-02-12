The digital single market is an EU policy to remove regulatory barriers and create a pan-European structure.

An analysis of economic benefits from Ukraine's integration into the European Union's Digital Single Market has shown a potential increase in the country's GDP up to 12.1%.

This was reported by the Ukrainian government's press service with reference to Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The integration of Ukraine into the EU's Digital Single Market is an important step towards the creation of a digital state, which the Digital Transformation Ministry has been working on for over a year. For the first time in the history of Ukraine, we are implementing reforms simultaneously with the EU states," Fedorov said during his working visit to Brussels.

The Digital Single Market is a policy pursued by the European Union to remove regulatory barriers and unite the EU members' national markets into a common, pan-European one, which will liberalize trade and accelerate economic and social development.

According to the report, at an EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting, in which Fedorov took part, the European partners noted Ukraine's significant progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement in the field of telecommunications.

Previous developments

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting that integration into the EU digital market is Ukraine's goal, and mutual recognition of electronic identification and trust services may occur in the coming years.

