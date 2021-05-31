The measures apply to EU persons and EU based companies.

The European Union will prolong the EU's Crimea investment ban on June 9.

This was announced by Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak on Twitter.

"EU ambassadors will prolong the EU's Crimea investment ban by one year on June 9," he tweeted.

The Council adopted restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation in March 2014.

The measures apply to EU persons and EU based companies. They are limited to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol.

These measures include: an import ban on goods from Crimea and Sevastopol; restrictions on trade and investment related to certain economic sectors and infrastructure projects; a prohibition to supply tourism services in Crimea or Sevastopol; an export ban for certain goods and technologies.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko