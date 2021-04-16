More than 3.2 billion eggs, 1.75 million tonnes of milk and almost 800,000 tonnes of meat were produced in Q1 2021.

Egg output in Ukraine over the three months of 2021 amounted to 3.241 billion pieces, which is 13.7% down on year, the latest statistical report says.

Agricultural companies reduced egg production by 20.3%, while the output of households slid 2.9%, the State Statistics Service reported.

Meat production in Ukraine over the reporting period decreased by 6.2%, to 799,600 tonnes. Agricultural enterprises reduced production by 7.1%, and households – by 4.4%.

The volume of milk production in Ukraine in January-March 2021 amounted to 1.75 million tonnes, which is 4.9% below the figures reported in the same period last year.

Read alsoArgentina opens market for Ukrainian milkHouseholds had their milk production shrink by 7.4%, and enterprises – by 0.5%.

Background

According to the State Statistics Service, milk production in Ukraine by the end of 2020 decreased by 4.2% (to 9.25 million tonnes), eggs – by 2.9% (to 16.194 billion pieces), and meat – by 1, 1% (to 3.45 million tonnes).

