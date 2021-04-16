Egg output in Ukraine over the three months of 2021 amounted to 3.241 billion pieces, which is 13.7% down on year, the latest statistical report says.
Agricultural companies reduced egg production by 20.3%, while the output of households slid 2.9%, the State Statistics Service reported.
Meat production in Ukraine over the reporting period decreased by 6.2%, to 799,600 tonnes. Agricultural enterprises reduced production by 7.1%, and households – by 4.4%.
The volume of milk production in Ukraine in January-March 2021 amounted to 1.75 million tonnes, which is 4.9% below the figures reported in the same period last year.
Households had their milk production shrink by 7.4%, and enterprises – by 0.5%.
According to the State Statistics Service, milk production in Ukraine by the end of 2020 decreased by 4.2% (to 9.25 million tonnes), eggs – by 2.9% (to 16.194 billion pieces), and meat – by 1, 1% (to 3.45 million tonnes).