Extraordinary sessions aren't ruled out.

The Verkhovna Rada predicts the amendments to the Land Code and other legislative acts on improving the management and deregulation system in the field of land relations (Bill No. 2194) will take the whole week to consider

That's according to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the leader of the Holos faction.

"The completion of the land reform is moving forward ... slowly. Today, 160 amendments of 3,128 were passed in the first draft law No. 2194 alone. Insider info: so far the negotiations between faction chiefs on 'accelerating the amendment process' have yielded no result. Therefore, we are waiting for the same kind of days throughout this week and extraordinary meetings following the scheduled ones," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram March 16.

Today, March 16, 2021, two bills related to the land market were included in Parliament agenda – "On Amendments to the Land Code of Ukraine and Other Legislative Acts on Improving the Management and Deregulation System in the Sphere of Land Relations" (No. 2194) and "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on the Sale of State and Communal Property Land Plots or Rights to Them (Lease, Superficies, Emphyteusis) through Electronic Auctions" (No. 2195).

On April 28, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed off Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Concerning the Conditions of Farmland Turnover", introducing the land market in Ukraine from July 1, 2021.

The law provides for phased land reform: from July 1, 2021, only individual citizens of Ukraine will be able to acquire farmland plots capped at 100 hectares. At stage two, from January 1, 2024, the cap will rise to 10,000 ha, while legal entities will also be allowed to acquire farmland plots.

On February 25, 2021, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said land reform was nearing completion.

On March 12, reports appeared claiming the parliament intended to complete land reform in Ukraine by the end of the month.

