It's the first time since 2015 when such withdrawal was recorded.

The net outflow of foreign direct investment from Ukraine in 2020 amounted to $868.2 million, while the year 2019 saw a net inflow of $5.86 billion.

That's according to the National Bank of Ukraine.

The FDI withdrawal from Ukraine has been observed for the first time since 2015, when it amounted to $458 million.

After that, the regulator had been reporting regular inflow of investments: $3.81 billion in 2016, $3.692 billion in 2017, $4.455 billion in 2018, and $5.86 billion in 2019.

Background

On December 17, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada passed at second reading the law on state support for major investment projects, introduced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the so-called "investment nannies" bill.

The law envisages support for both Ukrainian and foreign investors implementing projects with an investment volume starting from EUR 20 million.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko