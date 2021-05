Seven banks out of 73 solvent ones posted losses.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has made public the indicators of Ukrainian banks' financial performance for the first quarter of 2021.

According to the NBU's report, the most profitable Ukrainian banks were PrivatBank, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, and FUIB, the Ukrainian media outlet NV reported.

Read alsoUkraine sees US$713 mln in deficit of balance of payments in Q1

TOP 10 most profitable banks in Ukraine in January-March 2021:

PrivatBank (UAH 2.38 billion);

Raiffeisen Bank Aval (UAH 1.09 billion);

FUIB (UAH 1 billion);

Alfa-Bank Ukraine (UAH 977.9 million);

Universal Bank (UAH 867.4 million);

OTP Bank (UAH 639.3 million);

Sberbank (UAH 454.7 million);

Citibank (UAH 376.8 million);

Credit Agricole Bank (UAH 339.6 million).

Ukreximbank (UAH 324.9 million).

As of April 1, sixty-six out of 73 solvent banks were profitable.

Seven banks posted losses worth a combined of UAH 0.1 billion:

Pravex Bank (UAH 56 million in loss);

BTA Bank (UAH 11.6 million in loss);

Ukrainian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (UAH 9.6 million in loss);

Agroprosperis Bank (UAH 6.9 million in loss);

Alpari Bank (UAH 5.8 million in loss);

Unex Bank (UAH 3.1 million in loss);

The Settlement Center (UAH 0.8 million in loss).

Earlier the National Bank reported that Ukrainian banks posted UAH 10.9 billion in net profit in January-March 2021, which was 32% down year-over-year, when the banking sector earned more than UAH 16 billion.

Translation: Akulenko Olena