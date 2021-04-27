In 2020, the ministry raised UAH 258.8 billion (US$9.3 billion), as well as US$3.9 billion and EUR 845 million.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry borrowed UAH 10.362 billion, or US$373.2 million, to the national budget at the latest weekly auction to place government domestic loan bonds held on April 27.

Funds were raised due to the placement of five hryvnia-denominated packages, as well as one in U.S. dollars and one in euros, the ministry's press service reported.

Read alsoNBU eases rules for Ukrainian companies to place eurobondsPackages in hryvnias were sold for UAH 119.9 million (US$4.3 million), UAH 5.7 billion (US$205.3 million), UAH 1.2 billion (US$43.2 million), UAH 436.3 million (US$15.7 million), and UAH 859.9 million (US$31 million), with 154-, 378-, 574-, 756-, and 1,120-day maturity periods, and a weighted average yield of 9%, 11.2%, 11.3%, and 11.96%, and 12.28% per annum, respectively, the report elaborates.

In U.S. dollars, the package was sold for US$21.5 million, maturing in 281 days, with a yield of 3.7%.

The euro-denominated package sold for EUR41.97 million, with a 295-day maturity period and a yield of 2.5%.

Background

The Finance Ministry in 2020 raised UAH 258.8 billion (US$9.3 billion), as well as US$3.9 billion and EUR 845 million.

On April 13, the ministry raised UAH 1.59 billion and UAH 4.593 billion – on April 20.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko