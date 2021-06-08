Six bond packages have been placed in Ukrainian hryvnia and another one – in U.S. dollars.

The Ministry of Finance on June 8 borrowed UAH 19.12 billion to the national budget at a weekly auction for domestic government loan bonds.

The funds were raised through selling six packages of hryvnia-denominated bonds worth UAH 106.29 million, UAH 3.4 billion, UAH 1.69 billion, UAH 4.39 billion, UAH 2.56 billion, and UAH 2.01 billion maturing in 175, 406, 532, 714, 1078, and 1799 days, respectively, with weighted average yield of 8.99%, 11.19%, 11.3%, 12.05%, 12.3%, and 12.52 % respectively, the ministry reports.

Read alsoNon-residents expand Ukrainian gov't bonds portfolio by another 1.7%, to US$3.6 blnIn U.S. dollars, the package was sold for $182.18 million, with a circulation period of 400 days with a 3.7% yield.

Background

The Finance Ministry in 2020 raised UAH 258.8 billion (US$9.3 billion), as well as US$3.9 billion and EUR 845 million.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko