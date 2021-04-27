The proceeds will be used for general budgetary purposes.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry has announced the pricing of new 6.875%-annual yield eurobonds worth US$1.25 billion due 2029.

Read alsoNBU eases rules for Ukrainian companies to place eurobondsThe proceeds will be used for general budgetary purposes, the ministry's press service said on its website on April 26.

"We are pleased to announce the pricing of our inaugural public eurobond transaction this year. With this deal, we cover part of our external borrowing needs of the current year, the biggest share of which we expect to be obtained from the concessional sources. We will continue our prudent debt management strategy by maximizing concessional financing and local currency borrowings," the press service quoted Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko as saying.

Background

On December 11, 2020, Ukraine priced additionally issued eurobonds worth US$600 million.

In July 2020, Ukraine announced the successful placement of its new 12-year US$2 billion 7.25% eurobonds due March 2033 to repurchase eurobonds worth US$846.15 million maturing in 2021 and 2022.

Translation: Olena Kotova