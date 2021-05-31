The payment was made relative to the 2019 reporting year.

Ukraine on May 31, 2021, handled the first payment on government derivative securities, or the so-called GDP-linked warrants, in the amount of US$40.75 million.

This was reported by the Finance Ministry's press service in response to an inquiry from UNIAN.

Read alsoFinance Ministry raises UAH 14.2 bln to national budget on domestic bonds

"On May 31, 2021, Ukraine handled the first payment on state derivatives in the amount of US$40,750,645.60," it said.

The payment was made relative to the 2019 reporting year, it added.

Additional placement of eurobonds

Earlier, the Finance Ministry announced the need to pay US$40 million on the GDP warrants over GDP growth in 2019.

In August 2020, the Finance Ministry carried out an additional placement of eurobonds maturing in 2020 in the amount of US$0.33 billion, which were fully used to complete settlements for the repurchase of government derivative securities (the GDP-linked warrants) on the open market, which became possible due to the amendments introduced into the law on the national budget of Ukraine in April 2020.

On September 1, 2020, the Finance Ministry redeemed the second series of external government loan bonds issued during the debt restructuring in 2015. The total amount of the payment exceeded US$2 billion.

Background

In November 2015, Ukraine's Finance Ministry announced the state debt in the amount of US$18 billion had been partially restructured. New securities maturing from 2019 to 2027 with a yield of 7.75% per annum were issued along with government derivatives as part of a bond swap.

According to the then Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko, investors participating in the debt restructuring would not receive payments on derivatives with Ukraine's GDP growth below 3% after 2020. However, they will be paid when the country's GDP growth exceeds the level.

The State Statistics Service reported Ukraine's real GDP growth in 2019 stood at 3.2%.

Translation: Akulenko Olena