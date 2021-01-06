This is an eight-year high.

Ukraine's international reserves in 2020 expanded by 15% to US$29.1 billion in the equivalent as of January 1, 2021.

"This is an eight-year high," the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on its website.

This level is in line with what the NBU projected in its October 2020 Inflation Review.

The last time that international reserves exceeded this level was in September 2012.

"The NBU managed to increase [the] international reserves by a total US$3.8 billion in a crisis year thanks to its consistent exchange rate policy," it said.

