Ukraine sees US$713 mln in deficit of balance of payments in Q1

The current account surplus over the period under review was estimated at US$935 million.

Ukraine in January-March 2021 (Q1) saw a US$713 million deficit of the balance of payments against a US$1.8 billion surplus year-over-year (y-o-y). The current account surplus over the period under review stood at US$935 million against US$2.2 billion y-o-y, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). Read alsoShare of problem loans in Ukraine banks falls below 40% Background The surplus of the balance of payments in Ukraine in 2020 narrowed to US$1.979 billion from US$5.98 billion in 2019. Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Akulenko Olena

