In dollar terms, the national debt in the same period was up $0.67 billion, to $91.41 billion.

The public and government-guaranteed debt of Ukraine in February 2021 decreased in national currency by UAH 5.3 billion, to UAH 2.553 trillion, the Ministry of Finance reports.

At the same time, it increased in dollar terms - by US$ 0.67 billion, to $91.41 billion, says the ministry's press service.

"In February 2021, the volume of the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine decreased in hryvnia equivalent by UAH 5.28 billion, and in dollar terms, the state and state-guaranteed debt increased by $0.67 billion," the report reads.

Read alsoFinance ministry reports on debt repayment statsIt is noted that as of February 28, 2021, the public external debt amounted to UAH 1.238 trillion (48.49% of the total amount of public and government-guaranteed debt), or $44.32 billion. The public internal debt stood at UAH 1.026 trillion (40.18 % of the total amount), or $ 36.73 billion.

The government-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 289.28 billion (11.33%), or $10.36 billion, including: external debt at UAH 251.11 billion (9.84%), or $8.99 billion; domestic debt at UAH 38.17 billion (1.5%) or $1.37 billion.

The Ministry of Finance earlier said Ukraine would have to pay UAH 585.13 billion on its public debt in 2021.

Reporting by UNIAN