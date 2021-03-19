According to Uliutin, the ministry plans to gradually approach the key deficit indicator below 3%.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine intends to set the 2022 state budget deficit at 3.5% of gross domestic product.

That's according to First Deputy Minister of Finance Denys Uliutin who spoke at the presentation of the main indicators of the 2020 state budget.

"In the next year, 2022, we plan to ensure a deficit of 3.5% of GDP. Thus, we are gradually approaching the key deficit indicator below 3%," he said.

Uliutin also noted that out of the total borrowing plan for 2021, of UAH 677 billion, external borrowings should amount to UAH 179 billion.

"Our external counterparties are the IMF, the EU, as well as partner states," the deputy minister said.

Background

The 2021 state budget provides for a deficit of 5.5% of GDP, or UAH 246.6 billion.

Reporting by UNIAN