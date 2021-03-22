Trade turnover in the first two months of 2021 stood at US$17.6 billion.

Ukraine's State Customs Service says imports of goods in January-February 2021 grew by 4%, or US$387 million, to US$9.1 billion year-over-year (y-o-y), while the exports rose by 4.4%, or US$361 million, to US$8.5 billion.

Trade turnover over the period under review stood at US$17.6 billion. At the same time, imports have exceeded exports by US$613 million, the agency's press service said on March 22.

Read alsoGermany to back Ukraine in revising quotas for agri-exports to EU – minister"Major exporters of goods to Ukraine are China (US$1.4 billion), Germany (US$758 million), and Russia (US$730 million). In total, Ukrainian exports to China stood at US$1.1 billion, Poland – at US$649 million, and Turkey – at US$552 million," the report said.

Ukraine's TOP 3 major export staples are ferrous metals (worth US$1.5 billion), cereals (US$1.32 billion), and ores (US$1.1 billion).

Imports include mineral fuels, oil and petroleum products (US$1.86 billion); boilers, machinery, and equipment (US$853); and electrical machines, equipment, and relevant parts (US$841).

Background

Imports of goods to Ukraine in 2020 shrank by 10.3%, to US$54.2 billion against 2019, while the exports declined by 1.7%, to US$49.2 billion, according to the State Customs Service.

Reporting by UNIAN