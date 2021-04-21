Ukraine intends to increase diesel imports through seaports, buy more fuel from Poland and Lithuania, as well as and ramp up domestic output, according to the energy ministry.

The moves are set to offset shortages the country is facing in May in supplies from Russia and Belarus.

Five sources in the field of trading told Reuters Ukraine could see diesel shortages next month due to scheduled maintenance at the Mozyr refinery in Belarus, along with a halt in supply from Russia's Rosneft, Nasdaq reports.

"There are delays in signing new supply contracts and diesel shipments to Ukraine," the energy ministry said, adding that the upcoming maintenance works at Naftan and Mozyr refineries affect timely supplies to Ukraine.

Read alsoExpert charged for helping Russian affiliates grab petroleum pipeTo compensate, Ukraine may increase output at its Kremenchuh refinery, using petroleum products already in stock and increasing imports via seaports and from neighboring countries – Poland and Lithuania, the ministry said.

Rosneft's supplies were suspended after Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to seize diesel, owned by their trader, that was in the pipeline from Russia.

The new trader is yet to renew supplies, which are expected to amount to 120,000 tonnes monthly starting April.

The pipeline is now operated by Ukrtransnafta. The company said this week it intended to resume shipments via the route.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko