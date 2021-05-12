It stood at $248.2 per 1,000 cubic meters against $209.65 a month earlier.

The average price of natural gas imported to Ukraine in April 2021 increased by 18.3% compared to March, amounting to approximately US$248.2 per 1,000 cubic meters.

That's according to the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine referring to the data provided by the State Customs Service.

Starting from April 2021, natural gas imported into the territory of Ukraine is determined in new units of measurement – in thousand kWh instead of thousand cubic meters, as it was before.

It is noted that the average customs cost of imported natural gas, set at customs clearance from April 1 to April 30, 2021, amounted to UAH 675.3 per 1,000 kWh, or $24.1527 per 1,000 kWh.

At the same time, 1,000 kWh equates to approximately 97.3 cubic meters of gas, respectively, 1,000 cubic meters of gas in April cost UAH 6,940.39, or $248.2.

As UNIAN reported earlier, the average price of natural gas imported to Ukraine in March 2021 decreased by 15.8% compared to February, amounting to $209.65 per 1,000 cubic meters.

