LLC Naftogaz of Ukraine GSC (Gas Supply Company) has set the price of gas for households in January at UAH 7.22 (US$0.25) per cubic meter, which is 14.06% up from December 2020.

"The price of natural gas in January for households under the Monthly tariff is UAH 7.22 per cubic meter with VAT, excluding the cost of distribution (delivery)," the company's press service said on its website on December 26.

It is noted changes in gas prices in January are primarily due to the seasonal factor and an increase in the wholesale gas price.

On August 1, the natural gas market opened for the country's households, who received the opportunity to independently select their gas supplier.

National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine's public service obligations (PSOs) to supply gas to households expired, but municipal heating companies will continue to receive gas at prices regulated by Naftogaz.

In December 2020, the price of gas for Ukrainian households was set at UAH 6.33 (US$0.22) per cubic meter.

Author: UNIAN